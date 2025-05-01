South London’s Young King LeoStayTrill Drops “Hands on Knees” feat K-Trap

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

South London’s rising star LeoStayTrill is back, turning up the heat with his new single “Hands on Knees” featuring K-Trap. After teasing the track on TikTok and racking up over 5 million views and 1,000+ fan creations, the 18-year-old sensation delivers his signature flow over a drill-tinged beat, topped off with an infectious chorus that’s built for viral success.

The release of “Hands on Knees” arrives alongside big news: Leo’s debut EP Home Alone is officially on the way. Inspired by the classic film series, the EP teaser trailer shows Leo outsmarting would-be thieves trying to steal his music — a playful nod to his crafty come-up in the rap game. Home Alone promises to capture the essence of Leo’s rapid rise, standing tall as one of the youngest and sharpest names in the industry today.

Fresh off performances at the 2025 MOBO Awards — where he was nominated for “Song of the Year” and “Best Newcomer” — Leo has been busy stacking achievements. His TikTok presence continues to explode, with millions of likes across videos and new viral moments stemming from earlier hits like “Selena,” which amassed over 11 million views.

Even while attending college, LeoStayTrill has built a serious buzz, selling out his first headlining show at The Camden Assembly and sharing stages with stars like ArrDee, Tion Wayne, and Asake at London’s O2 Arena.

With over 100 million career streams, 35M likes on TikTok, and millions of monthly Spotify listeners, LeoStayTrill’s blend of drill energy, Afro swing melodies, and South London swagger has set him apart. From early collaborations with producer Xeretto to a growing catalog of bangers like “Honeybun” and “Pink Lemonade,” Leo’s unstoppable momentum proves he’s not just next up — he’s already here.