KATSEYE Kicks Off a New Era with Explosive Single “Gnarly”

Global girl group KATSEYE is back and bolder than ever. After their debut EP SIS (Soft Is Strong) rocketed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists and Heatseekers Albums charts in 2024, the six-member powerhouse returns with “Gnarly” — a club-ready anthem packed with earth-shaking 808s, gritty synths, and an unapologetic edge.

Produced by an all-star team — Pink Slip, Tim Randolph, HYBE founder “hitman” Bang, and Slow Rabbit — “Gnarly” captures the duality that defines KATSEYE: excitement and vulnerability, real and digital, soft and strong. As they grow under the spotlight, they lean into life’s contrasts, delivering a sound that’s as rebellious as it is polished. “‘Gnarly’ feels true to us — it’s bold, it’s fun, and it shows a different side of what we’re about,” the group shared, aiming to connect deeply with their ever-growing fandom, the EYEKONS.

The music video, directed by Cody Critcheloe, premiered in grand style on MTV and lit up Times Square, marking another milestone in their rise. Named an artist to watch for 2025 by VEVO DSCVR and TIDAL, KATSEYE is breaking barriers — blending K-pop precision with a boundary-smashing global vision.

Comprising Daniela (Atlanta), Lara (New York), Manon (Zurich), Megan (Honolulu), Sophia (Manila), and Yoonchae (Seoul), the group first captured hearts during HYBE and Geffen’s Dream Academy show — a journey chronicled in Netflix’s Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE. Their debut single “Debut” and follow-up “Touch” earned critical acclaim, including spots on Rolling Stone and Billboard’s best-of lists.

With “Gnarly,” KATSEYE reaffirms their signature sound — a dynamic blend of softness and strength, precision and raw energy — proving once again they’re not just following trends, they’re setting them.