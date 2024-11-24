Star Packed Spy Thriller ‘The Agency’ Premieres on Showtime

The Agency premieres with two episodes on Friday, November 29. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will be able to watch the premiere before its on-air debut

Showtime revealed the trailer and premiere date for its highly anticipated espionage political thriller The Agency The series will premiere Friday, November 29th with two episodes on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME(R) plan before its on-air debut. The title will launch exclusively on Paramount+ internationally in the UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Latin America and Brazil.

The Agency features a star-studded cast, including 2x Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender and series regulars Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi and Richard Gere. Hugh Bonneville is a guest star. Recurring cast includes Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, the all-new political thriller follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.