Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired Sawed Off, a new supernatural horror feature based on a comic anthology story and starring Eva Hamilton (Ruin Me, Death Kiss), Jody Barton (Ugly Sweater Party), and Trae Ireland (13/13/13). The movie will be released on digital platforms and DVD October 11.

In the vein of “The Evil Dead meets Groundhog Day,” the movie centers on two hunters, friends for years and vying for the affections of the same woman, who find themselves on cursed land and keep killing each other and coming back to life.

Hunter Johnson (Irrational Fear) produces and directs. The screenplay is by Barton, Johnson, and Chuck Wagner, based on Wagner’s Eclipse Comics story “Bag Limit,” published in Tales of Terror in 1986.

Other producers include Cris Hernandez and Richard Trejo, along with Barton and Ireland.

Jeff Miller (The Russian Bride, The Toy Box) executive produces through his company Millman Productions, along with James Cullen Bressack (Bethany) and his company Sandaled Kid Productions.

“Sawed Off is a new twist on ‘cabin in the woods’ stories and features great performances from Jody, Trae, and Eva,” says Miller.

Special makeup effects are by Oliver Poser (AQUAMAN). Trejo is Director of Photography.