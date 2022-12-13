Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis has shared the official music video for “One Night With The Valet,” premiering today at YouTube. Produced and recorded by the husband-and-wife duo of Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore in their Denver, CO home studio, “One Night With The Valet” marks the first single from Tennis’s highly anticipated sixth studio album, POLLEN, arriving via their own Mutually Detrimental label on Friday, February 10, 2023. Pre-orders are available now.
“We chose a pastoral setting as the backdrop to One Night With The Valet’s spacious drum-piano groove,” says Tennis’ Alaina Moore. “To be in love is to be humbled, so I tapped into my inner fool; donning a grease paint mask and dabbling in some light miming. In the company of grazing animals, I professed my undying devotion to a certain someone, just off camera, never out of sight.”
“One Night With The Valet” was met by immediate applause upon its release last month, with Glide declaring “Tennis’ keyboard-based hush pop remains intact and as colorful as ever.” “‘One Night with the Valet’ is as fleeting as its title suggests,” wrote PASTE, “flashing past in under two minutes. Over mid-tempo percussion, throbbing bass, and interconnected keys, Moore sings about staring down a desire far bigger than herself: ‘Finding myself tempted by the face of love / Really fear that I could never get enough.’ Her voice is as ethereal as the images she conjures (‘We’re riding high up watching over silent things / Like pearls scattered at our feet’), and before you know it, both have disappeared.”
Tennis will mark the arrival of POLLEN with a wide-ranging international live schedule getting underway with a two-night St. Valentine’s Day stand at London’s historic Islington Assembly Hall, set for February 14 and 15. North American dates begin March 24 at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA, and then continue through early May. Highlights include shows at such legendary venues as Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club (March 29-30), New York City’s Beacon Theatre (April 1), and Los Angeles, CA’s world-famous Hollywood Palladium (April 28). For complete details and ticket availability, visit tennis-music.com.
TENNIS – TOUR 2023
FEBRUARY
14 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
15 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall
MARCH
24 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
27 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
APRIL
1 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
3 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
4 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer
5 – Toronto, ON – History
7 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
8 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
11 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
12 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
15 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen
16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
18 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
20 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
21 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
22 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
24 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre
25 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
26 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
29 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Bar & Grill
MAY
2 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
4 – Austin, TX – ACL Live
5 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
6 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall