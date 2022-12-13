Acclaimed indie-pop duo Tennis has shared the official music video for “One Night With The Valet,” premiering today at YouTube. Produced and recorded by the husband-and-wife duo of Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore in their Denver, CO home studio, “One Night With The Valet” marks the first single from Tennis’s highly anticipated sixth studio album, POLLEN, arriving via their own Mutually Detrimental label on Friday, February 10, 2023. Pre-orders are available now.

“We chose a pastoral setting as the backdrop to One Night With The Valet’s spacious drum-piano groove,” says Tennis’ Alaina Moore. “To be in love is to be humbled, so I tapped into my inner fool; donning a grease paint mask and dabbling in some light miming. In the company of grazing animals, I professed my undying devotion to a certain someone, just off camera, never out of sight.”

“One Night With The Valet” was met by immediate applause upon its release last month, with Glide declaring “Tennis’ keyboard-based hush pop remains intact and as colorful as ever.” “‘One Night with the Valet’ is as fleeting as its title suggests,” wrote PASTE, “flashing past in under two minutes. Over mid-tempo percussion, throbbing bass, and interconnected keys, Moore sings about staring down a desire far bigger than herself: ‘Finding myself tempted by the face of love / Really fear that I could never get enough.’ Her voice is as ethereal as the images she conjures (‘We’re riding high up watching over silent things / Like pearls scattered at our feet’), and before you know it, both have disappeared.”

Tennis will mark the arrival of POLLEN with a wide-ranging international live schedule getting underway with a two-night St. Valentine’s Day stand at London’s historic Islington Assembly Hall, set for February 14 and 15. North American dates begin March 24 at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA, and then continue through early May. Highlights include shows at such legendary venues as Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club (March 29-30), New York City’s Beacon Theatre (April 1), and Los Angeles, CA’s world-famous Hollywood Palladium (April 28). For complete details and ticket availability, visit tennis-music.com.

TENNIS – TOUR 2023

FEBRUARY

14 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

15 – London, UK – Islington Assembly Hall

MARCH

24 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

27 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

31 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

APRIL

1 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

3 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

4 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer

5 – Toronto, ON – History

7 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

8 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

11 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

12 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

15 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

18 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

20 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

21 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

22 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

24 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

25 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

26 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

29 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Bar & Grill

MAY

2 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

4 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

5 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

6 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall