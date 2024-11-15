The Beatles Like You’ve Never Seen Them: Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi’s Beatles ’64

They came, they saw, they conquered—and they left an indelible mark on the world. The Beatles’ seismic arrival in the United States in 1964 has been dissected, celebrated, and mythologized countless times. But Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi’s latest venture, Beatles ’64, isn’t just another history lesson on Beatlemania. This intimate, gorgeously crafted film peels back the curtain on John, Paul, George, and Ringo at the precise moment when their world—and ours—changed forever.

At the heart of Beatles ’64 lies a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes footage, shot by legendary documentary filmmakers David and Albert Maysles. Painstakingly restored in stunning 4K, the footage offers a raw, unvarnished glimpse of the Fab Four as they navigate the unrelenting chaos of their sudden, stratospheric fame. You’re there in the hotel rooms, the backstage corridors, the fleeting moments of calm before the storm of screams erupts again.

Scorsese and Tedeschi, known for their ability to craft films that feel both personal and epic, complement this rare footage with a mix of newly filmed interviews and archival gems. The Beatles themselves reflect on this whirlwind chapter, their insights crackling with humor, humility, and a touch of melancholy. But it’s not just their voices that fill the screen—fans who lived through the phenomenon share stories of how these four lads from Liverpool rewired their lives, forever linking music and memory.

And, of course, there’s that iconic night. The film doesn’t shy away from the cultural earthquake of their record-breaking performance on The Ed Sullivan Show, where 73 million Americans tuned in to witness what can only be described as a generational shift. But where Beatles ’64 truly shines is in its exploration of the quieter, more intimate moments amid the chaos—a knowing glance between bandmates, a stolen moment of reflection, a sense of wonder at what they were unleashing.

This is not just a film; it’s a time machine. Scorsese and Tedeschi invite you to relive the birth of a cultural revolution, not as an outsider marveling at history, but as a fly on the wall during the genesis of a movement that still reverberates today. Beatles ’64 isn’t about the mythology of the Beatles. It’s about the humans behind the mythology—and for fans old and new, it’s pure magic.