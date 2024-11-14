“A Man on the Inside” Starring Ted Danson Debuts on Netflix

Retired professor Charles (Ted Danson) feels life has nothing new in store for him. A year after his wife’s passing, he’s become stuck in his routine and grown distant from his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). But when he spies a classified ad from private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada), he’s inspired to roll the dice on a new adventure. Charles’ mission: to go undercover inside the Pacific View Retirement Home in San Francisco and solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom.

Everyone, residents and staff alike, is a potential suspect, and it’s up to Charles to solve the case without landing on the radar of Didi (Stephanie Beatriz), the all-seeing, all-knowing director of Pacific View. But keeping a low profile proves difficult as the affable Charles quickly endears himself to his fellow residents. Being a “man on the inside” sends Charles on an exciting journey that makes him realize there’s a lot more life left to be had – and allows him to reconnect with Emily in the process.

From creator Mike Schur, A Man on the Inside is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar(R) nominee for Best Documentary feature.

Starring: Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert, Kerry O’Malley.

A Man on the Inside launches Nov 21, only on Netflix.