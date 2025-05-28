The Division 2: Battle for Brooklyn Brings the Fight to Xbox Game Pass Players

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Ubisoft’s The Division 2 expands its war-torn world yet again with Battle for Brooklyn, the newest DLC chapter now available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers as of May 27, 2025. While the base game is free to play with Game Pass Standard, Ultimate, and PC tiers, the Battle for Brooklyn expansion must be purchased separately—unless you’ve picked up the Gold or Ultimate Editions released after April 23, 2025.

Set in the aftermath of the Warlords of New York storyline, this latest expansion shifts the battlefield to Brooklyn, introducing the gritty, highly detailed zones of Brooklyn Heights and DUMBO. In this volatile new environment, players will face off against the Cleaners—fanatical flamethrower-wielding enemies—who’ve resurfaced with a terrifying weapon called the Purple Flame. This new corrosive fire can melt through armor, forcing players to abandon traditional cover-based tactics in favor of new strategies.

The DLC features a robust campaign structure designed to deliver both story and replayability. Players will fight through three major missions, two additional story segments, and four new world missions that replace the standard side quest format. With an instant level 40 character boost included, both veterans and newcomers can dive straight into the action, no grinding required.

New tools also enhance the tactical sandbox. The Smart Cover skill provides dynamic protection and boosts offensive capabilities, ideal for squad-based maneuvers. Meanwhile, the Catalyst exotic mask not only boosts status effect damage but also sports a unique animated design that changes based on your combat actions.

Hunters—mysterious, masked elite enemies—return in full force. The expansion adds eight new Hunters, each one tied to cryptic riddles and their own exclusive mask reward. Control points in Brooklyn have also been redesigned with fresh challenges, offering new mechanics based on enemy faction and threat level.

Co-op fans will be pleased to know that full online play is available throughout the expansion. Whether you’re clearing story missions or retaking control points, teaming up remains a seamless experience. Game Pass Ultimate members also get an exclusive bonus: a limited-time EMS-themed outfit available at no extra cost.

Complementing the DLC is the launch of Crossroads, a brand-new season packed with challenges, modifiers, and loot inspired by the original Division game. Ubisoft has also rolled out quality-of-life improvements across the board, ensuring that every player, regardless of expansion ownership, benefits from this latest update.

With its gritty new setting, inventive gameplay additions, and expanded endgame content, The Division 2: Battle for Brooklyn is more than just a DLC—it’s a reinvigoration of the franchise. For Xbox Game Pass players ready to return to the fight, Brooklyn is calling—and it’s burning.