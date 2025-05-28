Uncover the Shadows: FYR – The Lost Island Announced for PCVR

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

The waves whisper warnings as dusk falls upon the island. Once alive with voices and light, it now stands abandoned, the silence broken only by the haunting echo of memories. A cold presence lingers just beyond view—watching. Waiting. Breach proudly unveils FYR: The Lost Island, a high-fidelity, narrative-driven VR horror experience built from the ground up for PCVR. Alongside the announcement, a free playable prequel is now available exclusively on Steam VR, offering players a chilling first glimpse into the nightmare.

In FYR: The Lost Island, you play as a Norwegian islander returning to a place you once called home—now left in ruins. The village lies crumbled, overtaken by creeping cold and eerie silence. As you tread deeper into the island’s rotting heart, reality frays. Shadows stretch too far, and a monstrous presence stalks your every step from the unseen dark.

But all is not lost in the black. A flickering light reveals more than the path forward—it awakens the past. With your flashlight, you uncover Lumographs, ghostly echoes of those who came before. These spectral memories cling to abandoned belongings and forgotten places, whispering fragments of a story too terrifying to remember—but too important to ignore.

Tension thickens as you crouch in the dark, each decision a gamble. Shine your light and risk being seen, or remain in the monster’s shadows? FYR forces players to walk a fine line between truth and survival, where every flicker of illumination could invite salvation—or certain death.

What makes FYR stand apart is its devotion to immersive, physical gameplay. Built natively for PCVR, every shadow and texture is crafted for maximum realism. Decaying wood creaks underfoot. Doors resist your pull. Rain slaps the stone. This is horror you don’t just see—you feel it, in your bones.

Storytelling is baked into every corner. Cracked portraits, burnt notes, and scattered keepsakes create a cinematic narrative, unfolding as you interact with your surroundings. Through its unique light-based mechanic, exploration becomes intimate and deliberate—each clue a step closer to understanding what cursed this island.

Combat is not your path. Survival is. Stealth and instinct are your greatest allies. The monster that hunts you learns—reacting to your noise, your light, even your gaze. Every misstep is a signal. Every breath could be your last.

And for those brave enough, the journey begins now. The free prequel demo, FYR: The Lost Island – Prologue, is live on Steam VR. Step into the boots of Hans, a desperate fisherman fighting to escape the spreading madness. With only a flickering light to guide him, Hans uncovers the first signs of the island’s collapse and confronts the entity behind it all.

FYR is more than a game—it’s a fully immersive nightmare that demands your presence and punishes your mistakes. Step into the dark. But don’t expect to come back the same.