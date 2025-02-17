The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II Opening Movie Trailer

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II is now available for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC!

And in celebration of the launch, all players will be able to download free DLC containing Van’s Mishy Suit, Holo Core Voice – R.A.,Trails in the Sky BGM Selections, and seven basic quartz to help get your characters well-equipped for the early game.

All of this DLC is free to download on all platforms. PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch users can find the DLC as the Xipha Basic Quartz Set and the Triple Contents Set, and PC users can download all of the DLC under the combined Triple Contents & Xipha Basic Quartz Pack.

But these will only be available until February 28, 2025 at 6 AM PT, so be sure to download them while you can!

About The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II

No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives. But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister. With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation.

Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.