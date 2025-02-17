Twisted Tower’s First Steam Next Fest Demo Launches Today with New Bloodfetti-Soaked Trailer

Saber Interactive’s 3D Realms label and indie developer Atmos Games are excited to share that the first demo of Twisted Tower, the upcoming action-adventure FPS that plays like BioShock at Disneyland, is available today on Steam just in time for Steam Next Fest!

Blast your way through an abandoned theme park crawling with fairy-tale mascots and other deadly surprises in this wicked new vision from Thomas Brush, the mind that brought you Pinstripe andNeversong. Check out the game’s newest trailer, highlighting the dark narrative, wacky weaponry, and terrifying enemies from childhood stories that await as you fight to the top of the Twisted Tower to win an incredible prize!

Experience a mysterious and emotional story as you travel through an abandoned 1950s resort and try to uncover the dark secrets behind the origins of its construction. Face corrupted fairy-tale mascots with a wacky arsenal of weapons like a rubber-band pistol, wack-a-mole mallet, farting shotgun, and more! Can you make it to the top and paint the halls red with bloodfetti to save your lost love, or will you succumb to the nightmares from your childhood?