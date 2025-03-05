Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Drops Reveal Trailer

Get ready to drop in and relive the glory days of skateboarding as the legendary franchise makes its triumphant return with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4! This remastered collection brings back everything you loved about the original games, but with a fresh new look, enhanced gameplay, and exciting additions that take the experience to the next level.

Shred your way through iconic levels, now completely reimagined with stunning modern visuals, while pulling off insane combos with an expanded roster of pro skaters, including both legends and new faces. Master the timeless mechanics that made THPS a household name, with fluid controls, satisfying trick systems, and even more ways to chain together your biggest runs.

The parks you remember have been faithfully rebuilt, but that’s not all—new locations have been added to push your skills even further. And with an updated list of gnarlier tricks, including reworked mechanics to keep the gameplay fresh and exciting, you’ll have more ways than ever to rack up those high scores.

Of course, no Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game would be complete without an unforgettable soundtrack. Get ready for the perfect mix of classic anthems and new bangers that will fuel your sessions and keep the adrenaline pumping.

Whether you’re an old-school fan looking for that nostalgic fix or a new player ready to experience the gold standard of skateboarding games, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is here to deliver the ultimate ride. Get hyped, get ready, and get back on your board—because this is skateboarding at its finest.