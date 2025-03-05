Marvel Rivals Announces New Limited Time Game Mode ‘Clone Rumble’ to Launch on March 7

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have announced Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event for Marvel Rivals, the award-winning and critically-acclaimed Super Hero Team-Based PVP Shooter that lets players assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains battling with unique powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse.

The event will begin on March 7th at 01:00 AM PST, introducing a brand new limited-time game mode called Clone Rumble. In this new game mode, players will choose from two heroes voted on by their team. There are no restrictions on duplicate heroes and both teams will vote to select one hero each. Players can only choose from these two heroes, and there is no limit on the maximum number of identical heroes. The 6v6 battle in Clone Rumble will take place exclusively on the INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA: Birnin T’Challa map. Victory will be determined by the team completing specific mission objectives.

Event Duration:

3/7 1am PST – 3/10 2am PDT

3/14 2am PDT- 3/17 2am PDT

3/21 2am PDT- 3/24 2am PDT

During this special event players who complete tasks will be rewarded with limited-time items such as the Black Widow: Mrs. Barnes costume, MVP nameplates, sprays, Units and other rewards. Completing daily and weekly missions will also allow players to rack up XP and score some sweet loot. Players can also earn a special Galacta’s Power Cosmic event token which can be exchanged for dice. On the activity board, players will roll dice to determine their movement points while landing on designated spaces to grant them rewards.