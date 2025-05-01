Vanished Without a Trace: Weapons Unleashes Terror in Maybrook

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, the quiet town of Maybrook is thrown into chaos. Parents demand answers. Authorities scramble. And a once-trusting community starts to turn on itself, desperate to uncover the truth: who — or what — is behind the disappearances?

Weapons, the latest thriller landing in theaters this August, pulls no punches. Starring Josh Brolin as the town’s hardened sheriff, Julia Garner as a mother teetering on the edge of despair, and Alden Ehrenreich as the troubled teacher caught in the crossfire, the film weaves a tense, unnerving mystery that digs deep into fear and paranoia. Rising star Austin Abrams and young Cary Christopher bring raw emotion to a town scarred by loss, while Benedict Wong’s enigmatic outsider and Amy Madigan’s haunting portrayal of a grandmother with secrets of her own add layers to an already chilling story.

Directed with sharp precision, Weapons is more than a mystery — it’s a study in how tightly a community can hold together before it shatters. As suspicion spreads and the line between protector and predator blurs, Maybrook’s darkest truths begin to surface.

Prepare for a suspense ride that keeps you guessing until the final frame. The clock is ticking, the tension is suffocating, and in Maybrook, no one is safe from the shadows creeping in.

Weapons — only in theaters August 8.