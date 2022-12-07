“Station” appears on the latest Custard Flux release, Phosphorus.

Phosphorus is the latest LP by the Detroit-based Custard Flux, Greg Curvey’s (The Luck of Eden Hall) latest musical alter-ego: https://custardflux.bandcamp.com/album/phosphorus

Curvey began writing and recording the basic tracks for Phosphorus right after the 2020 release of of the album Oxygen. The following spring, he bought a 1974 Harley Davidson Sportster and was seduced by chrome and the smell of burning oil.

He spent the entire summer riding and becoming a grease monkey. It was a fine escape from the COVID madness and gave him time to write and compile enough songs to create a positive, ambitious album.

Phosphorus was released September 15, 2022

Curvey: vox, guitars, harmonium, piano, harpsichord, autoharp, drum kit and percussion

Vito Greco: guitars

Timothy Prettyman: double bass

With Mars Williams (The Psychedelic Furs) on saxophones and Jay Tausig on flute and backing vocals

https://custardflux.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085933871678