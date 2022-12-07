“Station” appears on the latest Custard Flux release, Phosphorus.
Phosphorus is the latest LP by the Detroit-based Custard Flux, Greg Curvey’s (The Luck of Eden Hall) latest musical alter-ego: https://custardflux.bandcamp.com/album/phosphorus
Curvey began writing and recording the basic tracks for Phosphorus right after the 2020 release of of the album Oxygen. The following spring, he bought a 1974 Harley Davidson Sportster and was seduced by chrome and the smell of burning oil.
He spent the entire summer riding and becoming a grease monkey. It was a fine escape from the COVID madness and gave him time to write and compile enough songs to create a positive, ambitious album.
Phosphorus was released September 15, 2022
Curvey: vox, guitars, harmonium, piano, harpsichord, autoharp, drum kit and percussion
Vito Greco: guitars
Timothy Prettyman: double bass
With Mars Williams (The Psychedelic Furs) on saxophones and Jay Tausig on flute and backing vocals
https://custardflux.bandcamp.com/