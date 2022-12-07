Watch Animated Video for Custard Flux’s New Single “Station”

December 7, 2022
Chad Connelly
“Station” appears on the latest Custard Flux release, Phosphorus.

Phosphorus is the latest LP by the Detroit-based Custard Flux, Greg Curvey’s (The Luck of Eden Hall) latest musical alter-ego: https://custardflux.bandcamp.com/album/phosphorus

Curvey began writing and recording the basic tracks for Phosphorus right after the 2020 release of of the album Oxygen. The following spring, he bought a 1974 Harley Davidson Sportster and was seduced by chrome and the smell of burning oil.

He spent the entire summer riding and becoming a grease monkey. It was a fine escape from the COVID madness and gave him time to write and compile enough songs to create a positive, ambitious album. 

Phosphorus was released September 15, 2022

Curvey: vox, guitars, harmonium, piano, harpsichord, autoharp, drum kit and percussion
Vito Greco: guitars 
Timothy Prettyman: double bass
With Mars Williams (The Psychedelic Furs) on saxophones and Jay Tausig on flute and backing vocals

https://custardflux.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085933871678