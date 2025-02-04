Xbox Unveils Mesmerizing Stop Motion Video for “South of Midnight”

Xbox has released a captivating stop motion video for the upcoming action RPG “South of Midnight,” developed by Compulsion Games. Scheduled for release on April 8, 2025, the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

The creative video, created in collaboration with Clyde Henry Productions, showcases the game’s distinctive aesthetic through traditional stop motion animation techniques. Using real puppets and handcrafted maquettes, the video offers a tantalizing preview of the game’s unique visual style.

Set in a magical realist version of the Deep South, “South of Midnight” follows Hazel, a protagonist with mystical “Weaving” abilities. The game’s art style ingeniously mimics stop-motion animation, creating an immersive and uncanny atmosphere that blends seamlessly between promotional material and actual gameplay.

Players can expect a “wide-linear” world design with multiple chapters and exploration opportunities. Hazel’s Weaving powers serve a multifaceted purpose, functioning in combat, traversal, and puzzle-solving, with a distinctive emphasis on repair rather than destruction.

The game draws deeply from Southern folklore, featuring boss encounters with mythical creatures like Two-Toed Tom, a legendary giant alligator. Each mythical encounter is accompanied by a specially composed theme song that reflects the rich cultural backdrop of the game’s setting.

As the release date approaches, the stop motion video has successfully generated significant anticipation. “South of Midnight” promises to deliver a unique gaming experience that challenges traditional RPG mechanics while offering a visually stunning and narratively rich world.

With its innovative approach to both storytelling and visual design, the game stands poised to be a standout title in the Xbox lineup, offering players a fresh and immersive journey through a magical interpretation of the Deep South.