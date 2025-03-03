Apple TV+ Debuts Trailer for Mythic Quest Expansion “Side Quest”

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the all-new anthology series “Side Quest,” hailing from the same team behind the beloved, acclaimed office comedy “Mythic Quest.” Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, March 26 on Apple TV+, all four episodes of “Side Quest” will debut alongside the season four finale of “Mythic Quest.”

An expansion of the “Mythic Quest” universe, “Side Quest” explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samoné Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalita Grant and many more in the leading roles across each installment.

“Side Quest” is developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.