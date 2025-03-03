A24’s “Heretic” Starring Hugh Grant Begins Streaming Exclusively on Max

A24’s Heretic will make its streaming debut exclusively on Max in the U.S. on Friday, March 7. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, March 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The film stars Golden Globe nominee Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East.

Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Produced by Stacey Sher, Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Julia Glausi, Jeanette Volturno.