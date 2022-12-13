BBC Radio 1 has announced a string of festive takeovers this Christmas, with the first-ever TikTok Takeover taking place on Christmas Day, and the station’s annual Christmas Presenter initiative set to return from Boxing Day to New Year’s Day 2023 with 29 brand-new presenters.

TikTok Takeover



On Christmas Day (2pm-6pm), Radio 1 will be hosting its first-ever TikTok Takeover with 11 TikTok sensations from the worlds of comedy, entertainment and music set to take part.

Fats Timbo, Watson D.Hirschfield, Anastasia Kingsnorth, Chewkz, George and Joe Baggs, Maddie Grace Jepson, Kyron Hamilton, Madeline Argy, Max Fosh and Max Balegde will take to the airwaves, giving fans the opportunity to hear their favourite TikTok stars in a completely different light. They will each bring the party to Radio 1 and soundtrack the Christmas celebrations across the UK.

Fats Timbo says: “Can’t believe we have our own Christmas special show on BBC Radio 1. When I was younger I could only dream of this now I can represent disabled people through the radio!”

Watson D.Hirschfield says: “From making TikToks in an empty room to having our own Christmas special show on BBC Radio 1 is INSANE! From singing national anthems to funny traditions, it’s gonna be an amazing show!”

Anastasia Kingsnorth says: “I am so excited to be taking over BBC Radio 1 for some time on Christmas Day. I’ve got the perfect Christmas songs lined up I know everyone is going to love, I hope everyone is excited to listen!”

Maddie Grace Jepson says: “SO excited to be a part of BBC Radio 1’s TikTok Takeover this Christmas Day, it’s absolutely going to be a scream and I cannot wait to listen!! Thank you BBC Radio 1 for having me and make sure you tune in to listen to your TikTok FAVES sleigh sleigh sleigh through the day.”

Kyron Hamilton says: “ITS CHRISTMASSSS BABYYYYYY!!! So so so excited to be part of this TikTok Takeover for BBC Radio 1 this Christmas! Had the best time alongside the Legend that is Maddie, and I cannot wait to hear it! Thank you so much to BBC Radio 1 for having us!!”

Radio 1’s Christmas Presenter Takeover



From Boxing Day until New Year’s Day, the station will be showcasing the best in new and emerging talent by giving 29 new DJs and presenters a once in a lifetime opportunity to broadcast on the UK’s biggest youth radio station.

This year includes an array of talent, many of whom began their presenting journeys in student, local, community or hospital radio including; Issra Wiheba who presents the daily Drivetime show on London-based community station Westside, Angelle Joseph from BBC Radio Suffolk and Roesh from BBC Radio Manchester. Also among the new presenters is partially sighted Chrissy Cameron, who was crowned ‘Best Presenter’ at this year’s Student Radio Awards. Chrissy currently presents on Spark Sunderland and will be taking over Radio 1’s iconic Future Sounds show.

Others include, 23-year-old Betty Douglas who has a hugely successful blog where she discusses everything from her physical disability to love and relationships; and 22-year-old Bisola Otun who hosts her own YouTube show ‘Hood Veganism’.

Issra Wiheba says: “Entertaining the nation is a dream come true and I can’t wait to bring you all the madness here on BBC Radio 1! The feeling is still surreal but we’re about to have a whole lot of fun. Shoutout to God every time!”

Roesh says: “Super gassed to be part of the Radio 1 Christmas Schedule this is big news for me. I’ve gone from community radio, to local/regional and now it’s time for the big one, National on BBC Radio 1 been waiting for this moment for years!”

Chrissy Cameron says: “To be given the chance to present on Radio 1 is an absolute dream come true and to be presenting Future Sounds is a real honour! I’m really looking forward to introducing listeners to new voices and being a music nerd on national radio!”

Betty Douglas says: “I think it’s safe to say that I’m so excited to join Radio 1 Christmas that I’ve only just stopped bouncing off the walls. Bants, big tunes, and the festive spirit? Sounds pretty spicy to me.”

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, says: “Over the past few years Radio 1 has been dedicated to providing a platform for some of the UK’s most exciting, undiscovered radio presenters. I’m thrilled that this year we’re also able to make some room for new and emerging social media talent as I know our young audiences would love to hear a different side to their online heroes. I can’t wait to tune in over the festive period and hear how everyone does!”

Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover launched in 2019 as an initiative created by Head of BBC Radio 1, Aled Haydn Jones. It provides a valuable springboard for emerging presenters working to carve out careers in national radio, with many of the guests presenters going on to achieve major successes across the industry. To date, eight of the former guest presenters have landed permanent slots on Radio 1, most recently with Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth – from the 2020 search – being announced as the new presenters of the iconic afternoon 1pm – 3.30pm show.

Radio 1’s TikTok Takeover schedule:



2pm: Maddie Grace Jepson and Kyron Hamilton

2.30pm: Max Fosh

3pm: Anastasia Kingsnorth

3.30pm: George and Joe Baggs

4pm: Chewkz

4.30pm: Madeline Argy

5pm: Max Balegde

5.30pm: Fats Timbo and Watson D.Hirschfield

The full list of Christmas Takeover presenters (in alphabetical order):



Abbie Dewhurst, 29, from Grimsby (Radio 1’s Life Hacks)

Alannah Mackenzie, 25, from Hamilton (Radio 1 Anthems)

Angelle Joseph, 30, from Ipswich (Radio 1’s Indie Show and Future Artists)

Betty Douglas, 23, from Bradford (Radio 1 Anthems)

Bisola Otun, 22, from South London (Radio 1 Anthems)

Chelsey Ward, 25, from Worksop (Radio 1 Anthems)

Chrissy Cameron, 21, from South Tyneside (Radio 1’s Future Sounds)

Connor Coates,29 from Belfast (Radio 1 Dance Anthems)

Conor Knight, 27, from Essex (Radio 1 Anthems)

Evanna Maxted, 23, from Belfast (Radio 1 Anthems)

Ifan Davies, 28, from Tywyn (Radio 1’s Chillest Show)

Issra Wiheba, 24, from West Sussex (Radio 1 Anthems)

Jess Bays, 30, from Surrey (Radio 1’s Dance Party)

Jodie Bryant, 27, from Kingston (Radio 1’s Future Pop)

Jorja McAndrew, 25, from Edinburgh (Radio 1’s Power Down Playlist)

Martha, 29, from Peckham (Annie Nightingale)

Mary Mandefield, 28, from Welwyn Garden City (Radio 1’s Life Hacks)

Melle Brown, 26, from Camden (Radio 1’s Future Dance)

Nick Gibbons, 32, from Manchester (Radio 1’s Future Soul)

Olivia Toplain, 25, from Glasgow (Radio 1 Relax)

Olly Hilton, 20, from Loughborough, and Izzie Norwood, 22, from Huddersfield (The Official Chart on Radio 1)

Oré Olukoga, 27, from Hackney (Radio 1 Anthems)

Phoebe I-H, 29, from Glasgow (BBC Introducing on Radio 1 Dance)

Roesh, 28, from Manchester (BBC Introducing on Radio 1)

Sweetpea, 33, from South London (Radio 1’s Drum & Bass Show)

Tara Kumar, 32, from Alice Springs, Australia (Radio 1’s Future Sounds)

Tom Featherstone, 30, from Lincoln (Radio 1’s Rock Show)

Tommy Gold, 24, from London (Benji B)