Months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic.

They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Directed By: Brad Rau

Written By: Jennifer Corbett

Voice Actor: Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang

Streaming January 4th, 2023 only on Disney+