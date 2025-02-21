BetaDwarf Reveals its Brand-New PvPvE ARPG PC Game: Vaultbreaker

BetaDwarf, developer and publisher of Forced, Forced: Showdown, and the popular game Minion Masters, is thrilled to announce the world reveal of its highly anticipated game, Vaultbreakers. Previously known under the codename Project F4E, the game is promising a new take on ARPGs and PvPvE games. Prepare for an adrenaline-pumping experience that combines heroic brawler combat with tense, tactical extraction gameplay in an ever-evolving fantasy world.

Vaultbreakers is a hardcore top-down PvPvE ARPG that blends heroic brawler combat with tense, tactical extraction gameplay. Players will have to fight alongside friends, or as a lone wolf, to survive intense, dangerous missions in a dynamic fantasy world. In Vaultbreakers, every moment is an adventure.

Key Features:

• Reactive Gameplay: Missions evolve based on actions from players and NPCs, offering a fresh experience each time. Polluted areas, secret caves, and ancient rituals are just a few examples of what might unfold.

• Unpredictable Enemies: Face off against Changelings, a faction of shapeshifters controlled by advanced AI or other players. Will you attack, avoid, or align with these chaotic foes?

• High-Stakes Battles: Every attack is punishing but can all be avoided, and every enemy is vulnerable if you strike at the right moment. Outsmarting foes is as critical as overpowering them, so pick your fights carefully.

• Unique Playstyles: Choose from various Champions, unlock perks, craft items, and awaken Artifacts to tailor your abilities and enhance your gameplay.

• Rich Storytelling: Immerse yourself in the lore of the Vaultguard, an order sworn to protect the world from ancient darkness.

• Endless Challenges: Engage in quests, climb leaderboards, and tackle competitive challenges to prove your dominance.

“The game is set in an evolving world that challenges players to think tactically, adapt dynamically, and battle fiercely,” said Steffen Kabbelgaard, CEO and game director at BetaDwarf. “With unpredictable events triggered by Changelings or other Players, and with a focus on player skill and knowledge, I believe we are offering a fresh new multiplayer ARPG experience.”

BetaDwarf invites all gamers to join for this big reveal and to participate in shaping the future of Vaultbreakers through the upcoming playtests. For more information and to stay updated on all things Vaultbreakers, follow BetaDwarf on X and join the Discord community.