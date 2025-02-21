Borderlands 4 to Launch Worldwide on September 23

2K and Gearbox Software announced that Borderlands 4, the next entry in the iconic looter-shooter franchise, will launch on September 23, 2025 via PlayStation®5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. A new trailer offered a glimpse of what fans can expect from the full gameplay reveal coming in a PlayStation State of Play later this Spring.

The most ambitious Borderlands title to-date delivers more looter-shooter Mayhem than ever before, as the new trailer packs in intense action, outrageous enemies, and the killer loot awaiting players on the dangerous new planet Kairos.

Borderlands 4 transforms players into an unstoppable force on the battlefield, blasting through enemies with an arsenal of incredible weaponry. The iconic Borderlands gameplay fans know and love is evolving with even more movement abilities, as players can flex their skill expression with glide, dodge, double jump, fixed-point grapple, and more, to deftly deal death from every direction.

The Borderlands franchise has sold-in more than 87 million copies to-date, receiving critical acclaim from reviewers and fans alike. With unforgettable characters, deep world building, and more unique guns than can be counted, the franchise has cemented itself as a must-play series.