Break Them All – Extinction Rifts Joins Steam Next Fest

QUByte Interactive is thrilled to announce that Extinction Rifts, its original fast-paced FPS, will be part of Steam Next Fest with an exclusive demo from February 24 to March 3. However, you won’t have to wait, the demo will be available on Steam starting February 21!

Extinction Rifts is a high-speed, action-packed FPS where players embark on a mission to save humanity from extinction in a dystopian world. Armed with a powerful artifact called Adreno-Gauntlet, you must hunt down and destroy monoliths that threaten the very fabric of civilization, ensuring the survival of the planet.



Drawing inspiration from classic PlayStation 1-era FPS games, Extinction Rifts blends long-range gunplay – featuring unlockable weapons – with a dynamic melee combat system that grows stronger as you chain combos together.



In 2024, the game entered a closed playtesting phase, allowing selected players to try it out and share their feedback with the team. Their insights played a crucial role in refining many of the game’s mechanics, ensuring a smoother and more polished experience.



Steam Next Fest begins on February 24 and runs until March 3, giving players a full week to explore and experiment with the demo.



Extinction Rifts is set to launch in 2025 for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.