Black Desert Developers Reveal Content Roadmap for Major Updates this March

Release Dates for Black Desert’s first-ever Hardcore Server, a long-awaited dungeon boss, and more

The development team behind Black Desert has revealed their development roadmap for the coming month, providing Adventurers with insights into highly anticipated major updates and new additions throughout March. The roadmap details the addition of Black Desert’s first Hardcore Server, the final chapter of the Atoraxxion storyline, Orzekea, and an array of in-game quality of life improvements including the All-in-One Preset system, new outfits and more.

A New Challenge: Hardcore Server – March 13

The Hardcore Server will offer a unique challenge with a monthly seasonal format, allowing Adventurers to create dedicated characters for the server. Made to be the ultimate PVP experience, Adventurers will have to carefully manage their survival points gained by defeating monsters and other players. This content is playable for two hours a day and the objective is to survive as long as possible to accumulate survival points. The earned survival points will be used to obtain generous rewards.

Final Chapter of Atoraxxion: Orzekea – March 20

The upcoming release of the final chapter of the Atoraxxion storyline, titled ‘Orzekea’, has been unveiled. Adventurers will journey through new plotlines centered around the mysteries of Orze, a pivotal character in the Atoraxxion conflict. The story’s new twist and its final boss ‘Orze of Thorns’ will offer a new exciting challenge for the players to cooperate and overcome together.

Cosmetics and Quality of Life (QoL) Updates – March and beyond

Adventurers can look forward to new cosmetic outfits confirmed to arrive next week — The Medeia outfit will be available for female characters evoking a mysterious witch theme, while the Sunny Breeze (available for all classes) costume will bring a fresh and floral aesthetic for the upcoming season.

Adventurers can also expect to see new features offering QoL improvements in the game. The development team has hinted at the revamp of the current Loyalty shop as well as a large-scale content update in the future that will focus on single-player gameplay. And finally for a future update beyond March, the developers have confirmed an All-in-One Preset feature. Upon release, it will allow players to customize their settings for different types of gameplays, automatically applying presets to specific content.