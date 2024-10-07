Better Man: Inside the Life and Legacy of Robbie Williams

Better Man tells the fascinating true story of British pop icon Robbie Williams, exploring his incredible rise to fame, dramatic fall, and eventual comeback. Directed by Michael Gracey, best known for The Greatest Showman, the film presents a unique narrative told from Williams’ own perspective, bringing his sharp wit and undeniable charisma to the forefront.

The story traces Robbie’s life journey, starting from his childhood and his early days as the youngest member of the hugely successful boy band Take That. It then follows his transition into a record-breaking solo artist, showcasing his immense achievements in the music industry. Throughout the film, audiences also witness the personal and professional challenges he faced as a result of his meteoric rise to fame.

With Gracey’s visionary direction and Williams’ colorful storytelling, Better Man promises to be an engaging and heartfelt look at one of pop music’s greatest entertainers.

Opening in theaters in 2025. Starring: Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvaney, Frazer Hadfield, Tom Budge, Anthony Hayes



