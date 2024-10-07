John Wick : Tenth Anniversary

People keep asking if he’s back—and yeah, we’re thinking he is.

“John Wick,” the groundbreaking first film of the now-iconic action franchise, is returning to theaters for its 10-year anniversary on November 3 and 6. It’s been a decade since Keanu Reeves redefined action cinema with his cold-blooded, sharp-suited assassin, and the franchise is still going strong.

When John Wick hit theaters in 2014, it wasn’t just another action flick—it was a full-on adrenaline shot to the genre’s heart. With its slick choreography, neon-soaked visuals, and a vengeance-fueled story, it set a new standard for action films. Now, audiences get the chance to experience the brutal beauty of John Wick on the big screen again, where it truly belongs.

So, for those wondering if Wick’s back—the answer is a resounding hell yes.