Watch First Trailer for Sylvester Stallone Produced Thriller ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’

Lost on a Mountain in Maine tells the inspiring true story of 12-year-old Donn Fendler, who becomes separated from his family by a fast moving storm atop a treacherous mountain. For nine days Donn fights to stay alive as he attempts to survive the unforgiving wilderness of northern Maine without food, proper clothing, or the knowledge of how bad his situation really is. His disappearance sparks a massive search effort that captures national headlines and attracts hundreds of volunteers, including his own father who fears he may never see his son again.

Opening in theaters on November 1st.

Starring: Luke David Blumm, Paul Sparks, Caitlin FitzGerald, Ethan Slater, Griffin Wallace Henkel

Directed By: Andrew Boodhoo Kightlinger