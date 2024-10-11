Breath of Fire on HBO: A Four-Part Exposé on Guru Jagat and the Yoga Empire

In 2013, millennial YouTube astrologer Katie Griggs rose to prominence in the wellness world by rebranding herself as Guru Jagat, the face of Kundalini yoga in Los Angeles. Donning a white turban and exuding an aura of spiritual authority, she opened the RA MA Institute, quickly building a devoted following. Her rise is now the subject of Breath of Fire, a documentary that chronicles Guru Jagat’s journey while shedding light on the complex and often controversial history of Kundalini yoga.

Based on Hayley Phelan’s Vanity Fair article, “The Second Coming of Guru Jagat,” the film not only explores Griggs’ evolution into a self-proclaimed guru but also traces Kundalini’s roots back to the 1960s and its expansion in the United States. The documentary critically examines the modern spirituality movement, uncovering themes of cultural appropriation and the potential dangers posed by charismatic figures in the wellness industry.

Central to Breath of Fire is Guru Jagat’s claim to be the anointed successor of Yogi Bhajan, a Punjabi Sikh who brought a version of Kundalini yoga to America in 1969. Yogi Bhajan’s teachings gained immense popularity, and by the 1970s, his message of enlightenment and equality attracted a large following, offering spiritual refuge in a time of political and social unrest. However, decades later, disturbing revelations about the culture within Yogi Bhajan’s organization came to light. Investigations exposed widespread abuse and misogyny perpetrated by the leader and key members of his inner circle. Despite these allegations, Guru Jagat remained a staunch defender of Bhajan’s legacy, continuing to leverage her social media presence to build a multi-million-dollar spiritual empire.

Guru Jagat positioned herself as the embodiment of divine femininity and a sanctified spiritual guide, promising prosperity, health, and spiritual fulfillment to her followers, which included celebrities and a growing base of loyal, paying devotees. Her teachings and carefully curated image drew many into her orbit, but Breath of Fire delves deeper, exploring the troubling aspects of her leadership and the power dynamics at play in the wellness industry.

The documentary weaves together the stories of Yogi Bhajan and Guru Jagat, featuring conversations with family members, former students, and followers. It includes archival footage of Bhajan, clips of Guru Jagat’s teachings at the RA MA Institute, and audio interviews with Griggs herself. Through this lens, Breath of Fire reveals the darker undercurrents of the wellness movement and the manipulation behind some self-proclaimed spiritual leaders.

In the end, the film offers a sobering look at the corruption within Kundalini yoga and the transformation of a once well-intentioned seeker into a figure driven by power and control. Breath of Fire not only critiques the commercialization of spirituality but also highlights the uneasy intersection of self-invention, the American dream, and ideological fanaticism.

Episode Descriptions:

EPISODE ONE

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Charismatic Katie Griggs, who takes on the name Guru Jagat, espouses the teachings of Yogi Bhajan, a mysterious Punjabi Sikh who brought his version of Kundalini yoga to the United States in 1969. Former followers of Yogi Bhajan discuss the social conditions of the ‘60s and ‘70s that led to the rise of anti-establishment spirituality and the growth of Yogi Bhajan’s following.

EPISODE TWO

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30 (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Yogi Bhajan’s backstory and the invention of his mystical persona who preached a healthy, drug-free lifestyle, enlightenment, and equality is scrutinized. Former followers recount the rigor of his teachings including physical hardships, unusual rules, and abuse. By 2007, Kundalini yoga hits the mainstream and years later Katie Griggs opens the RA MA Institute in Los Angeles, claiming direct links to Yogi Bhajan.

EPISODE THREE

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6 (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The lavish lifestyle that Yogi Bhajan led with are now the luxuries that Guru Jagat enjoys as the spiritual leader of RA MA Institute. Former RA MA employees describe the business model of the company and the increasingly erratic behavior of Guru Jagat. A tell-all 2020 memoir changes the narrative about Bhajan but Guru Jagat and RA MA continue to staunchly and publicly defend Yogi Bhajan’s legacy.

EPISODE FOUR

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

A growing movement online builds to discredit RA MA and Guru Jagat, calling on aggrieved members to come forward with their stories of abuse. COVID-19 hits and Guru Jagat’s messaging espouses wild conspiracy theories and a mistrust of the mainstream while her business and health begins to quickly unravel.