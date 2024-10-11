Get Ready for Grit: Disney+ Drops Teaser for Steven Knight’s Victorian Boxing Epic “A Thousand Blows”

As the world premiere of A Thousand Blows hits the BFI London Film Festival tonight, Disney+ has dropped the first-look teaser, and it’s as gritty and exhilarating as you’d expect from the mastermind behind Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight. Set against the blood-soaked backdrop of illegal boxing in 1880s East End London, this six-part epic is primed to pack a punch when it drops on Disney+ UK and Hulu in the U.S. in 2025. Brace yourselves—this isn’t just another period piece.

From Peaky Blinders to Bare Knuckle Brawls

If you thought Peaky Blinders delivered on grime and violence, A Thousand Blows is ready to turn up the heat. Set in the seedy underbelly of post-industrial London, the series thrusts viewers into the perilous world of bare-knuckle boxing, where survival of the fittest takes on a literal meaning. The series, produced by The Story Collective alongside Matriarch Productions and Water & Power Productions, promises an electrifying mix of historical grit and high-stakes drama that could very well be Disney’s darkest venture yet.

Meet Your Fighters

Leading the pack is BAFTA winner Malachi Kirby (Small Axe) as Hezekiah Moscow, a Jamaican immigrant caught in the violent whirlwind of London’s underground boxing scene. He’s not just fighting for survival—he’s got the East End’s fiercest players to contend with. That includes Erin Doherty (The Crown) as Mary Carr, the tough-as-nails leader of the Forty Elephants, an all-female gang you’d be wise not to mess with.

And then there’s Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Boardwalk Empire) stepping into the ring as Sugar Goodson, a seasoned bruiser with a penchant for making Hezekiah’s life hell. Their rivalry, as teased in the trailer, is bound to spill far beyond the ropes, with both men tangling in a fierce battle for dominance that threatens to bring the whole city down with them. It’s the kind of intense, brutal conflict Knight excels at—and viewers love.

The Full Roster

Joining the brawl is a stellar ensemble cast: Francis Lovehall as Alec Munroe, Hezekiah’s loyal best mate; Jason Tobin (Warrior) as Mr. Lao, and James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson. The women of the Forty Elephants gang also pack a punch, with Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, and Jemma Carlton ready to get their hands dirty.

And let’s not forget Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, and Adam Nagaitis, who round out a cast so stacked, you can practically smell the smoke and sweat of Victorian London emanating from your screen.

Behind the Gloves

As expected, A Thousand Blows is backed by some serious creative firepower. Steven Knight, who brought the criminally charismatic Shelby clan to life in Peaky Blinders, once again delivers as lead writer, shaping the tense, shadowy world of East End boxing. Knight’s not alone in the writer’s room—new voices like Ameir Brown, Insook Chappell, and Yasmin Joseph also bring their sharp storytelling to the series. And the directorial lineup, with Tinge Krishnan, Nick Murphy, and Ashley Walters at the helm, ensures A Thousand Blows won’t just be a knockout—it’ll be cinematic poetry in motion.

With the teaser already promising a visceral experience, A Thousand Blows looks like it’s set to be a knockout hit. You might want to start practicing your footwork now because this series is coming at you hard, fast, and unrelenting in 2025. Keep your guard up.