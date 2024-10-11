Netflix Releases Trailer for Tyler Perry’s World War 2 Film ‘The Six Triple Eight’

October 11, 2024
Julie Burke
Netflix is set to release an inspiring new drama, The Six Triple Eight, on December 20. Starring Kerry Washington as an army captain, the film follows the incredible story of a battalion of women of color who broke barriers during World War II. As the first and only all-Black unit to serve overseas, they overcame immense challenges and defied the odds in their mission.

This powerful film brings to light a lesser-known chapter in history, showcasing the bravery and resilience of these trailblazing women. Mark your calendars for December 20 and don’t miss The Six Triple Eight—only on Netflix.