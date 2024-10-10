GAME 7 Five-Part Anthology Series Unpacks the Most Iconic Game 7s in Sports History

GAME 7 brings the two greatest words in sports to life in a new five-part anthology series. With first-hand accounts from both the winning and losing athletes that participated in these high-stakes showdowns, each episode goes behind the scenes to revisit the most iconic moments of the most memorable games in history. From the Chicago Cubs’ drought-shattering 2016 World Series victory to the New York Rangers’ win in the 1994 Stanley Cup Finals, the series will explore how this quintessential test of maximum pressure and extreme intensity weigh on the hearts and minds of the legendary stars at the center of them.

GAME 7 Episodes

101: 2003 ALCS – New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

102: 1987 Stanley Cup Finals – Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers

103: 2006 WCSF – Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

104: 2016 World Series – Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland Indians

105: 1994 Stanley Cup Finals – New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks

The new anthology series will premiere on October 22, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. GAME 7 is the latest addition to the Prime membership.