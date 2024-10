Otis is Grimsburg’s newest (and youngest) detective. Fortunately, there’s nothing the mean streets of this town can throw at him that’s scarier than what he’s seen in the third grade cubbies.

Grimsburg, FOX’s animated comedy starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm, adds Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) in the recurring role of Otis Volcanowitz.

The premiere date for season two of Grimsburg has not been set, but should be announced soon. Stay tuned.