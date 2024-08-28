Cassadee Pope Releases Music Video for New Single “Bad Decisions”

Cassadee Pope, the GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter who first stole our hearts as the frontwoman of Hey Monday, is back with a new music video that’s bound to get fans buzzing. The official video for her latest single, “Bad Decisions,” has just dropped, offering a visually charged montage that pulls footage straight from her recently wrapped U.S. Hereditary Tour. For those who were lucky enough to snag tickets, now’s the time to hit pause and try to spot yourself in the crowd.
“Bad Decisions” is the kind of track that hits home for anyone who’s ever found themselves on life’s winding roads, making choices that range from questionable to downright reckless. But rather than dwelling on the regret, this upbeat anthem celebrates the beauty in those missteps. With a lively melody that’s impossible to resist, Pope encourages us to embrace every twist and turn, recognizing the value in each experience and lesson that life throws our way. The single captures the essence of her new album, Hereditary, a coming-of-age record that dives deep into the importance of embracing our pasts and the personal stories that shape us.
Hereditary isn’t just another album for Pope—it’s a statement. Marking her full-circle return to her pop-punk roots, the album is her first full-length release since she ventured back from the country scene. And it’s making waves: GRAMMY.com recently named it one of their top 15 Must-Hear Albums in July, and it’s easy to see why. Each track on the record feels like a raw, emotional rollercoaster, chronicling the highs and lows of love, life, and self-discovery. From the complexities of family dynamics to the sting of betrayal, Hereditary is a deep dive into the legacies we inherit and the paths we choose to carve out on our own.
Through it all, Pope remains fearlessly herself—whether she’s headlining tours, topping charts, or racking up awards. It’s been 15 years since she first burst onto the scene, and her confessional, no-holds-barred songwriting continues to redefine her place as a pop-punk mainstay. This latest chapter in her career feels like a renaissance, a period marked by a newfound sense of freedom and creative liberation.
Having just wrapped up her successful U.S. headlining tour, Pope isn’t slowing down. Come September, she’ll be hitting the road again, this time supporting multi-platinum-selling Canadian pop-rock heavyweights Marianas Trench on their North American run. If Hereditary is any indication, this tour is going to be one for the books.
Below is a complete list of Cassadee Pope’s North American tour dates. She will also be at When We Were Young Festival and Emo’s Not Dead Cruise, billed as Hey Monday. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.cassadee.com/
Cassadee Pope with Marianas Trench US Tour Dates
September 17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
September 18 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
September 20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
September 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
September 22 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
September 24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
September 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
September 27 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
September 28 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
September 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
October 1 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues
October 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre
October 4 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
October 5 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
October 7- Buffalo, NY – Electric City
October 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
October 9 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
October 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
October 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
October 13 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral
October 15 – Denver, CO – Summit
October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
October 19-20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^
February 4-8 – Emo’s Not Dead Cruise^