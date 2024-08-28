Cassadee Pope Releases Music Video for New Single “Bad Decisions”

Cassadee Pope, the GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter who first stole our hearts as the frontwoman of Hey Monday, is back with a new music video that’s bound to get fans buzzing. The official video for her latest single, “Bad Decisions,” has just dropped, offering a visually charged montage that pulls footage straight from her recently wrapped U.S. Hereditary Tour. For those who were lucky enough to snag tickets, now’s the time to hit pause and try to spot yourself in the crowd.

“Bad Decisions” is the kind of track that hits home for anyone who’s ever found themselves on life’s winding roads, making choices that range from questionable to downright reckless. But rather than dwelling on the regret, this upbeat anthem celebrates the beauty in those missteps. With a lively melody that’s impossible to resist, Pope encourages us to embrace every twist and turn, recognizing the value in each experience and lesson that life throws our way. The single captures the essence of her new album, Hereditary, a coming-of-age record that dives deep into the importance of embracing our pasts and the personal stories that shape us.

“This song felt like the perfect backdrop to show my journey on the road and connecting with my fans. There are so many ups and downs that come with touring and highlighting that felt like the right visual for the song”

Hereditary isn’t just another album for Pope—it’s a statement. Marking her full-circle return to her pop-punk roots, the album is her first full-length release since she ventured back from the country scene. And it’s making waves: GRAMMY.com recently named it one of their top 15 Must-Hear Albums in July, and it’s easy to see why. Each track on the record feels like a raw, emotional rollercoaster, chronicling the highs and lows of love, life, and self-discovery. From the complexities of family dynamics to the sting of betrayal, Hereditary is a deep dive into the legacies we inherit and the paths we choose to carve out on our own.

Through it all, Pope remains fearlessly herself—whether she’s headlining tours, topping charts, or racking up awards. It’s been 15 years since she first burst onto the scene, and her confessional, no-holds-barred songwriting continues to redefine her place as a pop-punk mainstay. This latest chapter in her career feels like a renaissance, a period marked by a newfound sense of freedom and creative liberation.

Having just wrapped up her successful U.S. headlining tour, Pope isn’t slowing down. Come September, she’ll be hitting the road again, this time supporting multi-platinum-selling Canadian pop-rock heavyweights Marianas Trench on their North American run. If Hereditary is any indication, this tour is going to be one for the books.

Below is a complete list of Cassadee Pope’s North American tour dates. She will also be at When We Were Young Festival and Emo’s Not Dead Cruise, billed as Hey Monday. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.cassadee.com/

Cassadee Pope with Marianas Trench US Tour Dates

September 17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

September 18 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

September 20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

September 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

September 22 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

September 24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

September 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

September 27 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

September 28 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

October 1 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

October 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre

October 4 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

October 5 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

October 7- Buffalo, NY – Electric City

October 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

October 9 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

October 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

October 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

October 13 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

October 15 – Denver, CO – Summit

October 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

October 19-20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

February 4-8 – Emo’s Not Dead Cruise^