CBS to Air “An Evening with Dua Lipa” on December 15: A Primetime Spectacle Showcasing the Superstar’s Iconic Hits

Mark your calendars: CBS is set to deliver a musical extravaganza with An Evening with Dua Lipa, a primetime concert special airing on Sunday, December 15. This one-night-only event promises to showcase the unparalleled artistry of the global pop sensation, blending electrifying live performances with intimate insights into her meteoric rise to stardom.

The special will feature Dua Lipa performing her chart-topping hits, reimagined with the grandeur of the Heritage Orchestra—a collaboration that promises to elevate her music to new symphonic heights. From her record-breaking singles like “Don’t Start Now” to fan favorites that have defined her career, this is a curated celebration of an artist who has redefined modern pop.

Interspersed between the musical performances, viewers will be treated to personal reflections from Lipa herself. These moments offer a rare glimpse into her creative process, career-defining milestones, and the inspiration behind the music that has resonated with millions worldwide.

CBS continues its tradition of bringing iconic artists to primetime audiences, and An Evening with Dua Lipa is no exception. With its blend of musical mastery and heartfelt storytelling, the special promises to be a definitive celebration of one of this generation’s most influential performers.

Tune in on December 15 to witness the magic unfold—a moment Dua Lipa fans and music lovers won’t want to miss.