Saturday Night Live Returns Dec. 7 with Three Shows to Close Out 2024

Paul Mescal will make his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Dec. 7. The Academy Award-nominated actor stars in “Gladiator II,” now in theaters.

Shaboozey will perform as musical guest for the first time. The six-time 2025 Grammy Award nominee’s single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” has been #1 for a record-tying 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chris Rock will host “SNL” for the fourth time on Dec. 14. Rock is an Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.

Gracie Abrams will make her “SNL” musical guest debut. The Grammy nominee continues her worldwide tour in 2025 in support of her newest album, “The Secret of Us.”

Martin Short will return for his third individual “SNL” hosting appearance on Dec. 21 and fifth overall. The Emmy and Tony Award winner stars in “Only Murders in the Building,” streaming on Hulu.

Hozier will take the stage for the second time as musical guest. “Unreal Unearth: Unending,” the deluxe version of his chart-topping album “Unreal Unearth,” will be released Dec. 6.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), “SNL” streams live on Peacock. Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“SNL” will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime special on Sunday, Feb. 16.