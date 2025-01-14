CBS Unveils “Watson” Medical Mystery Drama Starring Morris Chestnut

In a bold twist on classic literary tradition, CBS is set to debut Watson, a gripping new medical mystery drama that reimagines Dr. John Watson, famously known as Sherlock Holmes’ loyal companion, in a contemporary light. Starring Morris Chestnut in the titular role, the series premieres on Sunday, January 26, 2025, following the AFC Championship Game. This highly anticipated launch will also stream on Paramount+ for audiences nationwide.

A New Chapter for a Timeless Character

Set six months after the tragic death of Sherlock Holmes at the hands of arch-nemesis Moriarty, Watson sees the celebrated doctor transitioning from crime-solving sidekick to head of a specialized medical clinic dedicated to rare disorders. The show takes viewers on an intricate journey where medicine and mystery intertwine, presenting an innovative spin on the traditional detective narrative.

As Watson resumes his medical career, his past refuses to let go. Moriarty reemerges, and the series promises an enthralling duel between the two iconic characters, breathing new life into a story that has captivated audiences for over a century. With a focus on solving perplexing medical cases, Watson brings a fresh dimension to the beloved detective universe, showcasing the titular character’s intellect and determination in a novel setting.

Star Power and Stellar Cast

Chestnut, known for his commanding performances, leads an ensemble cast that includes Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes. Together, they create a dynamic that blends emotional depth, intellectual intrigue, and edge-of-your-seat drama.

Schedule and Regular Broadcast Slot

After its premiere event, Watson will settle into its regular time slot starting Sunday, February 16, airing from 10:00–11:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. With its compelling premise and stellar cast, the series is poised to capture the hearts of medical drama enthusiasts and mystery lovers alike.

For viewers eager for a show that marries the cerebral allure of detective tales with the high stakes of medical challenges, Watson promises to be appointment television.