BBC and BritBox Unveil First Look at Riot Women, Sally Wainwright’s Bold New Drama

In an era where stories of resilience, reinvention, and rebellion are more resonant than ever, the BBC and BritBox are delivering just that with their first look at Riot Women. The latest brainchild of multi-BAFTA-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, Gentleman Jack), this six-part drama promises to captivate audiences with its blend of humor, grit, and heart.

Set against the backdrop of Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, Riot Women comes courtesy of Drama Republic, a Mediawan Company (Doctor Foster, The English), in a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox. Mediawan Rights is managing worldwide distribution, ensuring Wainwright’s compelling narrative reaches global audiences.

A Cast That Hits All the Right Notes

The series brings together an enviable ensemble cast, with Joanna Scanlan (After Love, The Thick of It) as Beth, Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen) as Kitty, Tamsin Greig (Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) as Holly, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma’s Not Normal) as Jess, and Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers, Vienna Blood) as Yvonne. Supporting them are Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City), and newcomer Macy-Jacob Seelochan (Shadow and Bone), rounding out the band’s exuberant backing singers.

The first-look images showcase the raw energy and camaraderie of this makeshift punk-rock band, already hinting at the drama and transformation to come.

A Story of Reinvention and Resilience

Riot Women follows five women who, drawn together by circumstance, form a punk-rock band to enter a local talent contest. What begins as a whimsical endeavor quickly becomes a transformative journey. Writing their first original song, the group finds their collective voice – and discovers they have much more to say than they initially realized.

The narrative intertwines their personal struggles – juggling demanding careers, navigating fraught relationships, and dealing with absent partners and grown-up children – with the empowerment that music and friendship bring. As the band becomes a catalyst for change, long-hidden secrets surface, threatening to unravel the fragile bonds they’ve built. A particularly thorny triangle emerges between Kitty and Beth, the creative sparks of the group, as their shared past collides with their present ambitions.

A Testament to Female Empowerment

At its core, Riot Women is a celebration of women refusing to be silenced by age or societal expectations. It’s about finding strength in community, the cathartic power of music, and the bravery to confront hard truths. With Sally Wainwright’s signature sharp wit and poignant storytelling, this series is set to strike a chord with viewers across generations.

As we await its debut, Riot Women stands poised to become a standout addition to Wainwright’s already illustrious portfolio, offering a rebellious and heartfelt exploration of friendship, reinvention, and the raw energy of punk rock.