Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ Drama Series Takes On Wellness Influencer Culture With Star-Studded Cast

Netflix is set to premiere “Apple Cider Vinegar,” a compelling new limited series starring Emmy nominee Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey, on February 6, 2024. The drama series explores the rise and fall of a wellness empire built on social media deception during Instagram’s early days.

The series features an impressive ensemble cast including Aisha Dee (The Bold Type), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), and Succession’s Ashley Zukerman. Notable Australian talent rounds out the cast with veteran performers Susie Porter, Matt Nable, and The Babadook’s Essie Davis.

“Apple Cider Vinegar” follows two young women who gain worldwide influence by sharing their journey of supposedly healing life-threatening illnesses through wellness practices. The story examines how their empire grew and ultimately crumbled as the truth behind their claims came to light.

Shot on location in Melbourne, Australia with support from VicScreen’s Victorian Production Fund, the series combines local talent with international stars. Post-production was completed in New South Wales, supported by Screen NSW and their PDV Fund, highlighting Australia’s growing role in global television production.

The limited series tackles timely themes of social media influence, wellness culture, and authenticity in the digital age. With its February 6 release date approaching, “Apple Cider Vinegar” promises to be a thought-provoking addition to Netflix’s original content lineup, offering a dramatized look at how the wellness industry intersects with social media fame.