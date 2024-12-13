Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy XVI Joins Tekken 8 as First Guest Character, Unveiled at The Game Awards

In a landmark announcement during The Game Awards, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. revealed that Clive Rosfield, the heroic protagonist of Final Fantasy XVI, will debut as Tekken 8’s first guest character. This crossover marks an unprecedented collaboration between the iconic Final Fantasy series and the legendary Tekken franchise, showcasing the broad appeal and creativity driving both titles.

Clive’s arrival is part of Tekken 8’s first DLC roster, available through the Playable Character Year 1 Pass. Early access begins December 16, 2024, exclusively for pass holders, with the character becoming widely available on December 19. As the fourth DLC character of Tekken 8’s debut season, Clive rounds out an exceptional lineup introduced since the game’s launch in January 2024.

The DLC isn’t limited to Clive. Players will also gain access to the new Phoenix Gate battle stage, inspired by one of the most pivotal and visually arresting locations from Final Fantasy XVI. This stage reflects the game’s cinematic grandeur, where monumental events and battles reshaped Clive’s destiny. Eikons and explosive special effects amplify the atmosphere, delivering an arena that seamlessly integrates the storytelling prowess of Final Fantasy into the kinetic gameplay of Tekken.

Both Clive Rosfield and the Phoenix Gate stage are available through the Deluxe, Ultimate Edition, or the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, which includes the Playable Character Year 1 Pass. Players can also purchase them individually or as a bundled offering.

A Night of Triumph for Tekken 8

The announcement capped an already victorious evening for Tekken 8, which earned the coveted Best Fighting Game of 2024 award. Developed by Bandai Namco Studios Inc., the game has set a new standard for the genre, leveraging the power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver dazzling visuals, immersive environments, and cutting-edge gameplay features.

Highlights of Tekken 8’s innovations include a new “Aggressive” combat system that elevates the intensity of battles, completely redesigned characters, and destructible environments that add a layer of tactical complexity. Fans of the series were also treated to the continuation of the epic Kazama-Mishima feud, with the storyline now centered on Jin Kazama’s rivalry with his father, Kazuya Mishima. Notably, Tekken 8 revives fan-favorite characters like Heihachi Mishima and Jun Kazama, who return to the fray in dramatic fashion.

Available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam®, Tekken 8 has cemented itself as a top-tier fighting game experience, seamlessly blending innovation with the storied history of its franchise. For more details, visit tekken.com.

As the gaming world revels in this surprise collaboration, Clive Rosfield’s arrival in Tekken 8 heralds a new era for both franchises, ensuring fans of each are in for an electrifying ride.