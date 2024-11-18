Cosmic Horror RPG The Horror at Highrook Secures Backing from OuterSloth

In a testament to the resilience of indie game development, The Horror at Highrook, a cosmic horror RPG blending occult card-crafting and narrative intrigue, has found a champion in OuterSloth, the indie game fund launched by the creators of Among Us.

From Passion Project to Promising Reality

Nullpointer Games, helmed by veteran indie developer Tom Betts, is the studio behind The Horror at Highrook. With over a decade in the industry and credits on titles like Into the Pit and Sir, You Are Being Hunted, Betts brings his signature fusion of eerie storytelling and experimental mechanics to his latest project. The RPG, set in a haunted manor, challenges players to lead a team of investigators as they unravel ghostly mysteries, craft occult tools, and summon otherworldly terrors.

What sets The Horror at Highrook apart is its innovative inspiration. Drawing from sources as varied as escape rooms, wikis, and classic ghost stories, the game promises a rich, atmospheric experience. Players will scour arcane notes, assemble fragments of lore, and navigate the haunting, unpredictable fates of the manor’s ill-fated inhabitants.

But the journey to this point hasn’t been easy. After a previous project deal fell through, Betts pivoted to what had been a long-simmering idea. Now, with OuterSloth’s backing, that vision is poised to come to life.

OuterSloth: A Beacon for Indie Devs

Following the phenomenal success of Among Us, InnerSloth launched OuterSloth earlier this year to support indie developers grappling with the challenges of a turbulent industry. The fund has already thrown its weight behind several promising projects, including titles from the teams behind Venba, Thirsty Suitors, and I Am Your Beast.

For Betts, OuterSloth’s support came at a critical time. “It’s been a rough few years for indies—well, for everyone in the industry really,” he says. “Sending a build of Highrook to the OuterSloth team was a refreshing experience. It’s so reassuring to see successful indies reinvesting in their field, especially when the industry feels so unstable. OuterSloth gives us hope that things might be changing for the better.”

A Promising Future for Highrook

Fans eager to explore The Horror at Highrook can sample its eerie atmosphere via a demo available now on Steam, with a private beta scheduled for next month. The game’s full release is planned for 2025, promising plenty of time for Nullpointer Games to refine the game’s intricate mechanics and haunting narrative.

As indie developers face an increasingly uncertain future, OuterSloth’s commitment to reinvesting in the community serves as a beacon of hope. For Tom Betts and his team, that support is transforming a passion project into what could be a defining moment in cosmic horror gaming.

