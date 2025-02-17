Cuco Shares First Single Since 2023 “ICNBYH”

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Cuco shares his first new single of 2025 with “ICNBYH.” The song is a dreamy and romantic number that harkens back to Cuco’s musical beginnings while drawing from Southern California’s rich Chicano Soul scene to create a truly singular sound. The acronym stands for “I can never break your heart,” which Cuco repeats as a sweet refrain throughout the chorus of the love song.

Produced by Tom Brenneck (collaborator of Mark Ronson, Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars), “ICNBYH” seamlessly bridges classic soul sensibilities with modern pop production. The track features an all-star lineup of musicians, including Alex Garcia, Sal Samano of Thee Sacred Souls, as well as Dave Guy and Ian Hendrickson-Smith of The Roots and The Tonight Show. Brenneck, known for his legendary guitar work with Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings and contributions to Grammy-winning albums like Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black,” brings his signature vintage-meets-contemporary approach to the production.

The new single is the first marker of a larger musical evolution that Cuco explores across his forthcoming album.

Cuco’s superpower is creating a conduit between cultures and generations by exploring musical eras and candidly crooning universal topics of love and heartache that bind; the intimacy of such expression offers a mainstream audience an invitation to get to know themselves.

“ICNBYH” comes after Cuco’s Hitchhiker EP, recorded at Big Bad Sound in his hometown of Los Angeles, and boasts production credits from Michael Beinhorn (Soundgarden, Hole, Red Hot Chili Peppers). The EP followed his sophomore album, Fantasy Gateway, which Pitchfork described as having “newfound shine” and marked the opening of a fresh chapter.

Listen to “ICNBYH” above and stay tuned for more from Cuco coming soon.