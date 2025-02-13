The Lumineers Announce North American Dates of the Automatic World Tour

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

The Lumineers have announced the eagerly awaited North American leg of their epic Automatic 2025 world tour. Headline dates begin July 3 and include stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across the US and Canada through mid-October.

The upcoming tour celebrates the arrival of The Lumineers’ hugely anticipated new album, Automatic, available via Dualtone worldwide on Friday, February 14. Pre-orders are available now.

For first access to tickets, fans can register now for the Artist Presale tickets by signing up at www.thelumineers.com/tour. Artist presales begin Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.thelumineers.com/tour.

After twenty years of musical partnership, Automatic finds Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites traveling new sonic and thematic terrain with their most raw and personal collection thus far. Both men, now dads, fully embraced the life-altering, unromantic challenges and rewards of family life. When they reconvened to write, the emerging songs featured a new, aching vulnerability, sly humor, and bold acknowledgments of need – for love, respect, and connection in an increasingly chaotic world.

Recorded in less than a month, the album, as Schultz says, feels “very much of this era.” While songs like the self-effacing “Asshole” and the spartan, wry “Better Day” reveal a risky intimacy and heretofore untapped undercurrent of humor, Automatic remains what fans around the world have come to love about The Lumineers – shadowy themes wrapped in upbeat, infectious melodies, sky-high choruses destined to be sung by tens of thousands each night on the road, and what Fraites calls “a palpable sense of connection between Wes and me. There’s lots of love on this record.”

THE LUMINEERS

THE AUTOMATIC WORLD TOUR 2025 NORTH AMERICA

February

*28 – Tempe, AZ – Extra Innings Festival

July

3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

*5 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest

8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

9 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

11 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field

13 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

15 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

22 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

23 – Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

25 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

29 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

30 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August

2 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

5- San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

14 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

16 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

September

3 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

*11 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

13 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

19 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

*21 – Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Festival

23 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

27 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

30 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

October

1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

3 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

4 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

7 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

10 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

11 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE