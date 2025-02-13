The Lumineers Announce North American Dates of the Automatic World Tour

The Lumineers have announced the eagerly awaited North American leg of their epic Automatic 2025 world tour. Headline dates begin July 3 and include stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across the US and Canada through mid-October.
The upcoming tour celebrates the arrival of The Lumineers’ hugely anticipated new album, Automatic, available via Dualtone worldwide on Friday, February 14. Pre-orders are available now.
For first access to tickets, fans can register now for the Artist Presale tickets by signing up at www.thelumineers.com/tour. Artist presales begin Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.thelumineers.com/tour.
After twenty years of musical partnership, Automatic finds Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites traveling new sonic and thematic terrain with their most raw and personal collection thus far. Both men, now dads, fully embraced the life-altering, unromantic challenges and rewards of family life. When they reconvened to write, the emerging songs featured a new, aching vulnerability, sly humor, and bold acknowledgments of need – for love, respect, and connection in an increasingly chaotic world.
Recorded in less than a month, the album, as Schultz says, feels “very much of this era.” While songs like the self-effacing “Asshole” and the spartan, wry “Better Day” reveal a risky intimacy and heretofore untapped undercurrent of humor, Automatic remains what fans around the world have come to love about The Lumineers – shadowy themes wrapped in upbeat, infectious melodies, sky-high choruses destined to be sung by tens of thousands each night on the road, and what Fraites calls “a palpable sense of connection between Wes and me. There’s lots of love on this record.”
THE LUMINEERS
THE AUTOMATIC WORLD TOUR 2025 NORTH AMERICA
February
*28 – Tempe, AZ – Extra Innings Festival
July
3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
*5 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest
8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
9 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
11 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field
13 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
15 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
22 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
23 – Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
25 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
29 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
30 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
August
2 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
5- San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
13 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
14 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
16 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
30 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
September
3 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
6 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
9 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
*11 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival
13 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
19 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
*21 – Richmond, VA – Iron Blossom Festival
23 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
26 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
27 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
30 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
October
1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
3 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
4 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
7 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
10 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
11 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE