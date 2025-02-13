Boyz II Men Deliver Letter Signed By More Than 300 Major Recording Artists to Capitol Hill Lawmakers Asking for Passage of American Music Fairness Act

Aerosmith, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Lil Jon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mariah Carey, Miranda Lambert, Ozzy Osbourne, P!nk, Reba, Stevie Nicks, and more leading effort to close 100-year loophole, finally require big radio companies to pay artists for their music

Boyz II Men – the 19-time Platinum-selling, 4-time Grammy Award-winning R&B group that first rose to prominence with their chart-topping 1992 single End of the Road – will visit Capitol Hill today for meetings with top lawmakers on the American Music Fairness Act (S.326/H.R.861), bipartisan legislation that will require big radio companies to pay artists for playing their music on the air while protecting small, local radio broadcasters. The group is meeting with lawmakers on World Radio Day, which the United Nations General Assembly first recognized in 2012 to celebrate in providing fact-based information and raising listeners’ voices in communities across the world.

See the full letter at

https://musicfirstcoalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/ArtistLetter.pdf

Artists of all different eras, genres, and styles have signed on to a letter that Boyz II Men is sharing today with lawmakers, including Aerosmith, Barbra Streisand, Becky G, Bonnie Raitt, Carly Simon, Carole King, Celine Dion, Darius Rucker, David Foster, Elvis Costello, Gene Simmons, George Strait, Gloria Estefan, James Taylor, Jewel, Joan Jett, Josh Groban, Lil Jon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mariah Carey, Matchbox Twenty, Miranda Lambert, Ozzy Osbourne, P!nk, Reba, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, TLC, Train, Weezer and more.

“We’re proud to be on Capitol Hill today meeting with lawmakers and asking them to pass the American Music Fairness Act,” said Boyz II Men members Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanyá Morris. “This is an issue about right and wrong. Artists – including background vocalists and musicians – work hard to create music that brings joy to millions. It’s outrageous that big radio companies are able to make billions of dollars each year in ads while denying royalties to the performers whose music attracts listeners in the first place. We hope that Congress will listen to the voices of artists and pass this bill.”

During their time on Capitol Hill today, Boyz II Men is meeting with key lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA).

The American Music Fairness Act was introduced in the U.S. Senate last week by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Cory Booker (D-NJ), and in the U.S. House by U.S. Representatives Darrell Issa (R-CA), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Mark Green (R-TN), Tom McClintock (R-CA), and Ted Lieu (D-CA). Country music icon Randy Travis, who suffered a stroke that has left him unable to perform, testified last June about how the American Music Fairness Act will make a difference in the lives of artists during a House Intellectual Property Subcommittee hearing.

“When I was starting out, radio offered free promotion for artists who were looking to make it,” added Carly Simon. “That’s no longer the case. In the digital age, fewer and fewer Americans are discovering new music on the radio. Instead, AM/FM is making billions of dollars each year in ad revenue without compensating the artists whose songs they play. This needs to end. I’m proud that so many artists are speaking out today in favor of the American Music Fairness Act.”

The American Music Fairness Act offers a balanced solution that ensures music creators are paid for their work when it’s played on AM/FM radio while also protecting small, local broadcasters. Under the bill, nearly two-thirds of radio stations would pay $500 or less for unlimited music a year. The bipartisan legislation enjoys support from a diverse coalition of artists, broadcasters, labels, and music lovers: