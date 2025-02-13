Yukimi of Little Dragon Shares New Single featuring Lianne La Havas

Yukimi, the celebrated vocalist and co-founder of Grammy-nominated band Little Dragon, shares her new single and music video “Stream of Consciousness” featuring British singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas. The latest offering from her debut album For You due March 28th via Ninja Tune sees Yukimi and Lianne find a kindred creative spirit in one another in this tender confessional.

The collaboration marks Yukimi’s first time writing and creating music with another woman, which allowed her to fully delve into her feminine energy. Together, the pair honors emotional strength and honesty by sharing the wishes that they have for their future selves. Though hopeful, the song’s lyrics make space for those moments where personal reflection allows for self-doubt, taking us on an intimate journey that they ultimately hope results in “making [their mothers] proud.”

Speaking about “Stream of Consciousness,” Yukimi shares: “Lianne came in like a force of nature. We really boosted and inspired each other, which was such a beautiful thing.”

Her debut solo album sees her step away from a band formation to create some of her most beautiful and intimate work to date: both intensely personal and brilliantly relatable. On For You, Yukimi elegantly entwines musical styles from jazz, soul and electronic pop to hip hop, roots and psychedelia, but the themes of her solo songs dig deeper than ever, across love, loss, feminine energy and innate resilience.

Check out “Stream of Consciousness” featuring Lianne La Havas above and find full tour routing below.

North American Tour Dates:

4/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/18 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

4/19 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

4/22 – Toronto, CA @ The AXIS Club

4/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

4/27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

4/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

4/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

5/3 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

5/4 – Los Angeles @ The Fonda