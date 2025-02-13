Feel the “Magic”: Saycouth Premieres New Single Ahead of Nashville Performance

Saycouth is redefining the boundaries of neo-soul, and their latest single, Magic, is proof. Seamlessly blending jazz, soul, and deep storytelling, the band crafts music that feels both timeless and fresh.

On Friday, February 21st, they bring that signature sound to life with their debut performance at The Late Great Speakeasy in the Virgin Hotels Nashville—a moment that promises to be as intimate as it is electrifying.

Known for tracks like “Pharoah” and “Miles” and their debut EP ‘Full Moon Night in Sheffield’, Saycouth’s music thrives on rich textures and intricate rhythms. Their songs unfold like stories, weaving together warm harmonies, fluid instrumentals, and an undeniable groove. With Magic, they continue to push their artistry forward, delivering a track that’s both soulful and sonically adventurous.

On stage, Saycouth transforms their carefully layered recordings into a raw, immersive experience. Fans can expect a setlist that moves effortlessly between hypnotic grooves and soaring melodies, creating a deep emotional connection.