Death Cab for Cutie Announces ‘Plans’ 20th Anniversary Shows

Indie rock titans Death Cab for Cutie’s fifth studio album and major-label debut Plans turns 20 this year, and the band has announced shows in three cities to celebrate the critically acclaimed record. Playing the 2005 album in its entirety, DCFC will bring Plans to Seattle, Chicago, and NYC this Summer.

These performances come on the heels of a historic, sold-out global tour in celebration of Transatlanticism, and the release of their universally acclaimed 10th studio album, Asphalt Meadows. Tickets will be available for presale on Thursday, Feb 13th at 10AM local time and will go on sale on Friday, Feb 14th at 10AM local time for Seattle and NYC and 9am CT for Chicago.

August 2, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

August 5, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre *

August 8, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

August 10, 2025 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

With support from:

* Nation of Language

^ The American Analog Set

Plans earned Death Cab For Cutie RIAA platinum certification and a GRAMMY® Award nomination for Best Alternative Album. It also spawned the chart-topping singles “Soul Meets Body,” “Crooked Teeth,” and “I Will Follow You into the Dark,” the latter of which was honored with a GRAMMY® nod for Best Pop Performance By Duo Or Group With Vocals.

Ben Gibbard says, “Plans is an album that changed the trajectory of Death Cab for Cutie forever — it was our major label debut, it went platinum, and earned us our first GRAMMY nominations. We are only playing a few shows in its honor as we’re currently working on our next studio album, but we would be remiss to not take the opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary in some fashion.”