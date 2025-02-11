Pete Birch Digs Deep On New Single “Pretty Package” – Opening Up About His Struggle With Alcohol

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Up and coming independent musician, Pete Birch, is making a name for himself with his atmospheric sound and introspective lyrics. His new song, “Pretty Package”, sees the talented artist opening up about his relationship with alcohol.

“Becoming sober was hard at first,” recounts Pete. “I tried AA , but it wasn’t for me. I finally went cold turkey and wrote my wife a note saying she could leave me if I ever drank again. That was 22 years ago and I am still so grateful that I chose the right path.”

That path has led Birch to a new life. Swapping city life in NYC for the outdoors in Massachusetts, going back to school and starting a new career. All in an effort to make a difference. For himself, his family and the greater good. No matter where his journey has taken him, music has been a constant companion.

“Pretty Package” is the third single from Pete’s upcoming EP, Strange Reality, due later this year.

For more on Pete Birch, visit:

https://www.petebirch.com