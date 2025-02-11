The Kooks Announce North American Tour with lovelytheband in Support of New Album

British indie rock band The Kooks are proud to announce the North American leg of their “All Over the World Tour” this summer. Following the May 9th release of their forthcoming new album, Never/Know , via Virgin Music Group, the 16-show tour will kick off in Montreal, Canada, on Tuesday, May 27th and conclude in Seattle on Saturday, June 21st. lovelytheband, who teamed up with The Kooks on the nearly 2M-streamed track “Jeanie,” will open all shows on the tour.

Public tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Artist presale and other presale opportunities will be held on February 12 and 13. For ticketing links, visit thekooks.com.

The Kooks’ frontman and songwriter Luke Pritchard said, “We made some of the greatest memories as a band on our last US tour and ever since we’ve been counting the days till we can return. This time with lovelytheband and playing material from our new album, it’s going to be magic. We can’t wait to see you all out on the road.”

“ALL OVER THE WORLD TOUR” DATES:

Tuesday, May 27th Mtelus Montreal, QB

Wednesday, May 28th Queen Elizabeth Theatre Toronto, ON

Friday, May 30th The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Tuesday, June 3rd The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY

Wednesday, June 4th The Anthem Washington, DC

Friday, June 6th The Ritz Raleigh, NC

Saturday, June 7th The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Monday, June 9th The Salt Shed Chicago, IL

Tuesday, June 10th Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

Wednesday, June 11th The Fillmore Minneapolis, MN

Friday, June 13th Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Saturday, June 14th The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT

Tuesday, June 17th The Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, June 18th Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Friday, June 20th McMenamins Grand Lodge Portland, OR

Saturday, June 21st Showbox SODO Seattle, WA