The Kooks Announce North American Tour with lovelytheband in Support of New Album

February 11, 2025
Gail Johnson

British indie rock band The Kooks are proud to announce the North American leg of their “All Over the World Tour” this summer. Following the May 9th release of their forthcoming new album, Never/Know , via Virgin Music Group, the 16-show tour will kick off in Montreal, Canada, on Tuesday, May 27th and conclude in Seattle on Saturday, June 21st. lovelytheband, who teamed up with The Kooks on the nearly 2M-streamed track “Jeanie,” will open all shows on the tour.

Public tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Artist presale and other presale opportunities will be held on February 12 and 13. For ticketing links, visit thekooks.com.

The Kooks’ frontman and songwriter Luke Pritchard said, “We made some of the greatest memories as a band on our last US tour and ever since we’ve been counting the days till we can return. This time with lovelytheband and playing material from our new album, it’s going to be magic. We can’t wait to see you all out on the road.”

“ALL OVER THE WORLD TOUR” DATES:

Tuesday, May 27th                   Mtelus                                       Montreal, QB              

Wednesday, May 28th            Queen Elizabeth Theatre        Toronto, ON                 

Friday, May 30th                      The Fillmore                              Philadelphia, PA         

Tuesday, June 3rd                    The Rooftop at Pier 17            New York, NY             

Wednesday, June 4th              The Anthem                              Washington, DC       

Friday, June 6th                        The Ritz                                      Raleigh, NC                  

Saturday, June 7th                   The Tabernacle                         Atlanta, GA                  

Monday, June 9th                    The Salt Shed                            Chicago, IL                   

Tuesday, June 10th                  Riverside Theater                     Milwaukee, WI           

Wednesday, June 11th            The Fillmore                              Minneapolis, MN       

Friday, June 13th                      Mission Ballroom                     Denver, CO                  

Saturday, June 14th                 The Union Event Center          Salt Lake City, UT       

Tuesday, June 17th                  The Greek Theatre                    Los Angeles, CA         

Wednesday, June 18th            Fox Theater                                Oakland, CA              

Friday, June 20th                      McMenamins Grand Lodge     Portland, OR             

Saturday, June 21st                  Showbox SODO                         Seattle, WA                