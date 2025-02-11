Jack White Releases “No Name Live EP” Ahead of Sold-Out Tour

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Jack White is celebrating the start of his 2025 No Name Tour with the all-new No Name Live EP, available today at all streaming services. The EP is a 5-song collection of live tracks taken from White’s 2024 edition of the tour, which was characterized by surprise shows in historic clubs around the world to support the 2024 album No Name.

No Name is available now via Third Man Records. The acclaimed collection was recently honored with a 2025 GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Best Rock Album” – White’s 34th solo career nomination and 46th overall along with 16 total GRAMMY® Award wins. The No Name Tour began, February 6, with a sold-out show at Toronto, ON’s HISTORY and then travels North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan through late May. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, visit jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.

White’s sixth studio album, No Name officially arrived on Friday, August 2 following its clandestine white-label appearance at Third Man Records locations that saw customers slipped, guerilla-style, free unmarked vinyl copies in their shopping bags. True to his DIY roots, the record was recorded at White’s Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records.

JACK WHITE – NO NAME TOUR 2025

FEBRUARY

11 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

18 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

21 – Paris, France – La Cigale

22 – Paris, France – La Trianon

23 – Paris, France – La Trianon

25 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

26 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

28 – London, UK – Troxy

MARCH

1 – London, UK – Troxy

2 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

3 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

10 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Live Hiroshima

12 – Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall

13 – Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall

15 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT

17 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT

APRIL

3 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

5 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

7 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

8 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

10 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)

11 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)

12 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

13 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

15 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

16 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

18 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

19 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

MAY

4 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

6 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

8 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

9 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

15 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

19 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

20 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

23 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

24 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

JACK WHITE

LIVE NO NAME EP

(Third Man Records)

Track list: