DC Comics Justice League Super Scenes – John Stewart Learns of Hawkgirl’s Engagement

In a poignant scene from Justice League, Green Lantern John Stewart discovers a painful truth about his relationship with Hawkgirl. During a tense conversation, Hawkgirl reveals she had been bound by a military oath of secrecy, preventing her from sharing crucial information with him despite their closeness.

The revelation takes an even more dramatic turn with the sudden appearance of Hro Talak, a Thanagarian warrior who introduces himself as Hawkgirl’s fiancé. This news visibly affects Stewart, who had been unaware of her prior commitment.

Meanwhile, the Justice League grapples with the larger implications of the Thanagarians’ presence on Earth. While some members, like Wonder Princess, see their arrival as providential help against the Gordanian threat, Batman expresses deep skepticism about their true intentions.

The situation becomes more concerning when J’onn J’onzz, the Martian Manhunter, reveals an unsettling discovery: he is unable to read any of the Thanagarians’ minds. This detail adds a layer of mystery and potential danger to the Thanagarians’ presence on Earth, suggesting there might be more to their mission than they’ve revealed.